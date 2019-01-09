CNN’s Jim Acosta claimed Tuesday night that President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address “probably should have come with a surgeon general’s warning.”

“It was hazardous to the truth,” Acosta, the cable network’s White House correspondent, told “Cuomo Prime Time” host Chris Cuomo.

“There were a number of claims that the president made in that speech that just are not going to stand up to the facts,” explained Acosta, noting one particular mistruth Trump repeated about the new NAFTA replacement trade deal with Mexico paying for his promised border wall.

The journalist, who earlier faced off with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said he anticipated Trump’s speech was “primarily going to be recycled rhetoric” from his rallies, and that “was pretty much what we got.”