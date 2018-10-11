CNN's Brooke Baldwin On Hurricane Michael Damage: 'I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This'

CNN journalist Brooke Baldwin was left aghast at what little was left of Mexico Beach, Florida, as she viewed from a helicopter the devastation of the Florida Panhandle from Hurricane Michael, the third-most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in recorded history.

“It’s gone... It’s obliterated,” Baldwin said of the community a camera panned over the devastation. “It’s awful to look at it... I’ve never seen anything like this.”