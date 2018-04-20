Coachella has long been a place for festivalgoers to experiment with style, and this year has been no exception.

Individuals who attended the California festival’s first weekend (April 13 to 15) definitely didn’t hold back with their ensembles (or lack thereof). There were metallic bunny ears and soda can dresses, pom-pom looks and a lot of metallics. At least one woman went full-Beyoncé with a “Lemonade-“inspired yellow dress and golden halo crown.

With the second weekend kicking off, there’s bound to be plenty more bold looks to come. But in the meantime, check out the wildest looks we’ve seen so far: