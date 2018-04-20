STYLE & BEAUTY
04/20/2018 12:58 pm ET

The Boldest Looks From Coachella 2018 We've Seen So Far

Bunny ears! Pom-poms! Capes!
By Julia Brucculieri

Coachella has long been a place for festivalgoers to experiment with style, and this year has been no exception. 

Individuals who attended the California festival’s first weekend (April 13 to 15) definitely didn’t hold back with their ensembles (or lack thereof). There were metallic bunny ears and soda can dresses, pom-pom looks and a lot of metallics. At least one woman went full-Beyoncé with a “Lemonade-“inspired yellow dress and golden halo crown. 

With the second weekend kicking off, there’s bound to be plenty more bold looks to come. But in the meantime, check out the wildest looks we’ve seen so far:

  • Rich Fury via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images
  • KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images
  • Scott Dudelson via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images
  • Kevin Winter via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images
  • Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images
  • KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images
  • Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images
  • Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images
  • Presley Ann via Getty Images

