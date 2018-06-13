Coaches Killed In Parkland School Shooting To Receive ESPY Awards

Three high school coaches killed during the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have been named this year’s ESPY award winners for Best Coach.

Family members of Scott Beigel, Aaron Feis and Chris Hixon will receive the award during the show on July 18, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The Best Coach Award recognizes the slain men’s work as coaches as well as “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students,” Alison Overholt, vice president and editor in chief of ESPN The Magazine, told The Associated Press.

GoFundMe/Family Handout Aaron Feis (left), Scott Beigel (center) and Chris Hixon (right) will be awarded the ESPY Best Coach Award on July 18.

Beigel, Feis and Hixon were hailed as heroes in the wake of the Parkland massacre, which left 14 others dead.

Beigel, a geography teacher and cross-country coach, was killed by the gunman when he unlocked his classroom door to let students in during the attack.

Feis was an assistant football coach for the school, which he’d graduated from in 1999. He reportedly used his body to shield students from the attack.

Hixon was the school’s athletic director and wrestling coach. He also died after trying to protect students caught in the line of fire.