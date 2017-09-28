Man Dressed As Coke Bottle Robs Kentucky Restaurant

Better put that Coke on ice.

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are having a tough time investigating a robbery of a Rally’s restaurant Monday morning.

That’s because the main suspect is a man who was dressed as a giant Coke bottle, The Smoking Gun reports.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the robbery, with only the manager in the place, according to a department release.

Surveillance video shows the manager opening the back door to give a bag to the giant Coke bottle who then barges into the Rally’s. The super-sized soda was carrying a handgun, but did not bust a cap during the robbery.

However, he did get $500 before exiting the restaurant and getting into a grey mini-van.