Bob Woodward And Donald Trump Talk Space Force In New Stephen Colbert Audio

Legendary journalist Bob Woodward is set to release his book Fear: Trump In The White House on Sept. 11. The White House has already dismissed the chaotic chronicle of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office as “fiction” and “fabricated.” But unfortunately for them, Woodward has “receipts” on the book’s contents in the form of recorded conversations with Trump and various members of the administration.
And now Stephen Colbert has revealed hilarious fake recordings, which are equally entertaining. On Friday’s “The Late Show,” Colbert played audio of a supposed phone call between Woodward and Trump, where they talk about Kellyanne Conway being drafted into the Space Force.