Colbert Releases Erectile Dysfunction Parody About Trump's Nuclear Button

President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent out an alarming tweet comparing his nuclear button to Kim Jong Un’s, saying his button is “much bigger and more powerful” that the North Korean leader’s button, and that his button actually works. But what happens when it doesn’t?

Sometimes when the mood to annihilate the entire planet strikes, your missile simply doesn’t want to launch. But now, thanks to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Viagrageddon, the opportunity to create nuclear winter is just a pill away!