ENTERTAINMENT
07/20/2018 11:03 am ET

Colbert Nabs The First Interview With Trump's Russian Translator

Conducted through the translator's own translator.
headshot
By Andy McDonald

Some members of Congress have suggested that President Donald Trump’s translator, the one he used during his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, be subpoenaed and questioned to find out what happened.

But there may be no need for that now, because “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert got the first exclusive interview with the interpreter Thursday night.

So traumatized by the Helsinki summit, the translator had to be interview through her own translator.

And things got dicey when the translator’s translator could no longer remain composed himself. That’s when the translator’s translator’s translator stepped in to finish the job.

Still there? Trust us, it’s worth it.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Translation The Translator
Colbert Nabs The First Interview With Trump's Russian Translator
CONVERSATIONS