Porn Star's Trump Tell-All Has 1 Twisted Detail That Made Colbert Ill

TONIGHT: Before she signed that NDA, porn star #StormyDaniels gave 'InTouch' magazine a far-too-detailed account of her affair with Donald Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/t4gGCky9Nj

Stephen Colbert has all the details of the reported affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stephanie Clifford (a.k.a. Stormy Daniels).

And the “Late Show” host is just sick over one of them.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Clifford was paid $130,000 before the election to keep quiet over the alleged affair with Trump. Clifford and representatives for Trump later denied the payment and the affair.

However, In Touch magazine said Clifford confirmed the encounter in a 2011 interview, which wasn’t published at the time but has now been released.