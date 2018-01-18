COMEDY
Porn Star's Trump Tell-All Has 1 Twisted Detail That Made Colbert Ill

EWWWW!

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert has all the details of the reported affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stephanie Clifford (a.k.a. Stormy Daniels).

And the “Late Show” host is just sick over one of them. 

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Clifford was paid $130,000 before the election to keep quiet over the alleged affair with Trump. Clifford and representatives for Trump later denied the payment and the affair. 

However, In Touch magazine said Clifford confirmed the encounter in a 2011 interview, which wasn’t published at the time but has now been released

Check out Colbert’s take on the salacious details in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
