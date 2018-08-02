COMEDY
Colbert Finds A Way He Could Actually Vote For Trump

The "Late Show" host can get behind this kind of president.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday found a version of President Donald Trump he could actually get behind. 

At a rally in Tampa, Florida, Trump did a stiff impression of a “boring” president. 

“After a year and a half of Donald Trump, I would gladly vote for that stiff guy,” Colbert admitted. “Trump’s Impression of a President 2020: Make America Bored Again!” 

The “Late Show” host also called out Trump for urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire special counsel Robert Mueller:

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
