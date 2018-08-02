Colbert Finds A Way He Could Actually Vote For Trump

Trump shows us what a real president looks like. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ChGHiWNtas— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 2, 2018
Stephen Colbert on Wednesday found a version of President Donald Trump he could actually get behind.
At a rally in Tampa, Florida, Trump did a stiff impression of a “boring” president.
“After a year and a half of Donald Trump, I would gladly vote for that stiff guy,” Colbert admitted. “Trump’s Impression of a President 2020: Make America Bored Again!”
The “Late Show” host also called out Trump for urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire special counsel Robert Mueller: