Colin Firth Among Few Men To Say They Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

Colin Firth is the latest actor to publicly declare that he will no longer work with Woody Allen, in response to sexual assault allegations made by the director’s estranged daughter Dylan Farrow.

“I wouldn’t work with him again,” Firth, who starred in Allen’s 2014 film “Magic in the Moonlight,” told the Guardian. He spoke up on Thursday, the same day that Farrow gave her first television interview accusing Allen of sexually assaulting her in 1992, when she was 7 years old.

“As a 7-year-old, I would say he touched my private parts,” she told CBS’ Gayle King. “As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”

The allegations originally came out in the early 1990s during an acrimonious child custody battle between Allen and then-partner actress Mia Farrow. In 2014, Dylan Farrow wrote about the incident in The New York Times, after Allen received a Golden Globe lifetime achievement award.

Her allegations have received renewed attention amid the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, with several actors responding that they now regret working with Allen and would not have done so had they fully known about Farrow’s story.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Dylan Farrow (left), with her mother Mia Farrow, in 2016.

But women have disproportionately borne the weight of conversations about sexual misconduct. Firth, for example, is one of the only leading men to speak out about Allen.

In October, actor Griffin Newman, who briefly appears in Allen’s forthcoming movie “A Rainy Day in New York,” said that he regretted his decision to work with the director and that he would donate his salary to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

I need to get this off my chest:

- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.

- I believe he is guilty.

- I donated my entire salary to RAINN. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

“Call Me By Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet, who plays the lead in “A Rainy Day in New York,” said earlier this week that he would donate his salary to the Time’s Up initiative, RAINN and the LGBT Center of New York.