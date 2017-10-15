Colin Kaepernick Files Collusion Grievance Against NFL Owners

Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against National Football League owners on the basis of collusion under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, according to reports from 6 ABC and Bleacher Report.

Kaepernick received national attention last year when he knelt at a football game during the national anthem. Then a San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Kaepernick explained that his act was a form of silent protest to raise awareness about police brutality and racial injustices in the United States. Critics of the quarterback have claimed that the act of “taking a knee” is disrespectful to the American flag and the military.

At the end of last season, the quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers and entered free agency, allowing him to play with other teams. But Kaepernick has yet to sign with a new team.

Colin Kaepernick filed grievance against NFL owners for collusion under the latest collective bargaining agreement



Eagles named in suit pic.twitter.com/8EXUTk43io — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 15, 2017

It’s highly unusual for quarterbacks to spend so long in free agency, especially one with Kaepernick’s record. Kaepernick, still only 29, managed to throw 16 touchdowns with four interceptions in a matter of 12 games with the 49ers.

FiveThirtyEight analyzed the length of free-agency periods for quarterbacks in March and again in August in the last five years, showing that Kaepernick’s situation was an outlier. Kaepernick was most recently snubbed by the Tennessee Titans, who denied him the chance to work after the team’s current quarterback experienced an injury.

Many sports fans and analysts have remarked that the quarterback’s inability to get a job is a blatant result of the NFL kneeling protests. President Donald Trump further fanned the flames after he implicitly called Kaepernick a “son of a bitch” and called on NFL fans to boycott games when kneeling occurred.

His words only pushed more players to kneel in protest.