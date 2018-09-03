Colin Kaepernick To Be The Face Of Nike's 'Just Do It' 30th Anniversary Campaign

Colin Kaepernick may not be currently signed to an NFL team, but he definitely scored a big coup with Nike.

The sportswear manufacturer has announced that it has chosen Kaepernick to be the face of its 30th anniversary “Just do it” campaign, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new ad features the tagline “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”

Kaepernick has not played for an NFL team since 2016, when he began a wave of protests by NFL players by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The protests he inspired have polarized many sports fans and inspired President Donald Trump to urge NFL owners to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

Kaepernick may have not been signed to a football team, but ESPN reporter Darren Rovell said that Nike has been paying Kaepernick throughout the controversy.

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

The Kaepernick campaign is brave of Nike, considering that it makes all NFL uniforms and the ads might put the company at odds with people who see the protests as anti-military or anti-flag.