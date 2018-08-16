A Colorado man has confessed to killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, according to multiple local media reports.

The Frederick Police Department arrested Chris Watts, 33, Wednesday evening in connection with the missing persons case involving his wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Watts agreed to show investigators where the bodies of his wife and daughters are buried, local affiliates for ABC, CBS and NBC reported Thursday. He was being held in Weld County Jail, police said in a tweet.

Police scheduled a news conference on the case Thursday morning.

Heartbreaking news to share. CBS4 confirms the family of Shanann Watts has been notified by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that Chris Watts confessed to officers that he killed his wife and their two little girls. https://t.co/Y0Me7UwjGd — Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) August 16, 2018

Shanann’s family, in a statement to CBS4, noted Chris Watts’ confession:

It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.

Shanann Watts was reported missing at 1:40 p.m. Monday after she didn’t answer texts and phone calls from friends and family, according to investigators.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert on Tuesday for Shanann, Bella and Celeste.

Chris Watts told ABC7 on Tuesday that he had an “emotional conversation” with his 15-week pregnant wife after she had returned from a business trip around 2 a.m. Monday.

“My kids are my life. Those smiles light up my life,” Watts told the station. “I just want them to come back. If they’re not safe right now, that’s what’s tearing me apart. Because if they are safe, they’re coming back. But if they’re not, this has got to stop. Like somebody has to come forward.”

Police have not commented on a motive. Local media reported the family had been struggling with financial issues.

Shanann Watts announced her third pregnancy June 11 in a series of Facebook posts, and provided her followers with updates in the months to follow.

“Chris, we are so incredibly blessed to have you!” she wrote on Facebook on Father’s Day. “You do so much everyday for us and take such great care of us. You are the reason I was brave enough to agree to number 3!”