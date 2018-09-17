ENTERTAINMENT
09/17/2018 11:13 pm ET

This Comedian Messed With Emmy Photographers In The Most Genius Way

Can you spot how Emily Heller divided those red carpet photographers?
headshot
By Andy McDonald

If you’re not into fashion or watching people being asked the same things over and over again, then the red carpet can be rather boring. But comedian Emily Heller made it way more fun.

Heller trolled the red carpet photographers at the 2018 Emmys ― well, all except those working for Getty Images ― by wearing a handbag that said “Getty Images” across the side.

“You know who was really excited to take pictures of this purse? @gettyimages,” Heller said in her tweet. “You know who wasn’t? Every other photographer there.”

Well played, Emily.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Red Carpet Getty Images 2018 Emmy Awards Emily Heller
This Comedian Messed With Emmy Photographers In The Most Genius Way
CONVERSATIONS