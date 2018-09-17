This Comedian Messed With Emmy Photographers In The Most Genius Way

If you’re not into fashion or watching people being asked the same things over and over again, then the red carpet can be rather boring. But comedian Emily Heller made it way more fun.

Heller trolled the red carpet photographers at the 2018 Emmys ― well, all except those working for Getty Images ― by wearing a handbag that said “Getty Images” across the side.

“You know who was really excited to take pictures of this purse? @gettyimages,” Heller said in her tweet. “You know who wasn’t? Every other photographer there.”

