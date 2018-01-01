James Comey Expresses Hope For 'More Ethical Leadership' In 2018

In what appears to be a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump, ousted FBI Director James Comey tweeted Sunday that he hoped the new year would bring “more ethical leadership focused on the truth and lasting values.”
Trump fired Comey in May, months after Comey said he and the president had an “uneasy” conversation in which the president demanded his “loyalty.” Comey also testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that Trump asked him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn has since pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials.
Trump has denied that he asked Comey for his loyalty or asked him to drop the Flynn investigation.
The president called Comey a “nut job” while meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after the firing, The New York Times reported.
“I faced great pressure because of Russia,” Trump said, according to the Times, apparently referring to an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. “That’s taken off.”
Comey is currently working on a book titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, which is due out in the spring.