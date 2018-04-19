Here Are The Redacted Copies Of The Comey Memos

The Department of Justice released copies of the so-called Comey memos to congressional leaders on Thursday. In the documents, the former FBI director detailed his early encounters with newly-minted President Donald Trump.

Journalists with The Associated Press and other news outlets obtained redacted copies of the letters, which can be seen below.

The memos were released just days after House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) threatened to subpoena the DOJ to obtain them. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had asked for more time to “evaluate the consequences” of their release on Monday.

Read redacted copies of the memos below: