04/19/2018 09:06 pm ET

Here Are The Redacted Copies Of The Comey Memos

"He said he was grateful for the conversation, said more nice things about me and how he looks forward to working with me," Comey wrote.
By Nick Visser
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The Department of Justice released copies of the so-called Comey memos to congressional leaders on Thursday. In the documents, the former FBI director detailed his early encounters with newly-minted President Donald Trump.

Journalists with The Associated Press and other news outlets obtained redacted copies of the letters, which can be seen below.

The memos were released just days after House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) threatened to subpoena the DOJ to obtain them. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had asked for more time to “evaluate the consequences” of their release on Monday.

Read redacted copies of the memos below:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

