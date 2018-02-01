History catches up to the “weasels and liars” in American politics, Comey continued, noting that not many schools or streets are named for former Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.), who led the notorious 1950s probe of suspected communists he believed had infiltrated the U.S. government during the Cold War.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) made the same comparison between Nunes and McCarthy earlier on Thursday.

“The release of this memo is really reminiscent of the darkest days of the McCarthy era, with character assassinations,” he said on CNN, arguing that the release distracts from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Mueller took over the investigation after Trump’s controversial firing of Comey.

Other FBI officials have also come out in strong support of the FBI’s hard line on the memo.

“We are at a very weird stage of our democracy,” former FBI counterterrorism special agent Ali Soufan told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “It’s not just about the FBI. It’s about loyalty to the president, or loyalty to the Constitution. We are at a crossroads. We need to fight back. It’s probably the most important fight in modern American history.”