Whether you’re up in the air or in transit, we can all agree that wearing something comfy is mandatory when you’re in for hours of travel. A carefully planned outfit will keep you comfortable and make packing that much easier.

And this doesn’t mean you have to wear your Sunday sweats to the airport.

We’ve already given you the travel essentials that you shouldn’t leave home without and now we’ve found some travel wardrobe suggestions that are a great balance between cute and comfy.

See below for 13 comfy and cute travel outfit ideas:

1 Everlane City Anorak Everlane When traveling from one temperature to another, this mid-weight anorak will come in handy as it's water-resistant and transitional as the weather changes. Get it at Everlane

2 Zella Fleece Hoodie Nordstrom When traveling, layers are key. Unlike a pullover hoodie, a zip-up is more temperature-balancing as you can zip it up for warmth or zip it down when you're feeling hot. Get it at Nordstrom

3 Lululemon Trek Trouser Lululemon Take these trousers on a quick hike, to dinner after a tiring flight, or on a 6-hour road trip. They're technical enough for whatever the day has in store for you. Get them at Lululemon

4 Everlane Cashmere Crop Mockneck Everlane A mockneck is the perfect travel piece when you want one layer that does it all - it covers your neck for warmth, is long-sleeved for cooler temperatures, and is slightly oversized but cropped for a chic but comfy look. Get it at Everlane

5 Fitflop Knit Sneakers Fitflop These stretchy, breathable, and full-flex sneakers will replace any travel shoe you've ever owned. Plus, they offer insane support if you're moving all day or have flat feet. Get them at Fitflop

6 Everlane Tank Bra Everlane I think we can all agree that the last thing we want to be dealing with during a day of travel is uncomfortable underwire. This tank bra is double-layered with an elastic band for support but made of supima cotton for insane softness. Get it at Everlane

7 Michael Stars Midi Dress Nordstrom Arrive to your destination in complete comfy style with this midi dress. It's reversible so you can wear it again throughout your trip and is long enough so it won't uncomfortably ride up during travel. Get it at Nordstrom

8 Aerie High Waisted Pocket Legging Aerie Stash spare change, your phone, or keys in these pocket leggings that act as another area of storage. Get them at Aerie

9 ara Comfortable Flats Zappos These flats will dress up your travel outfit without destroying your feet. With padded insoles to absorb shock, they're the perfect travel shoe that's stylish enough for all-day wear. Get them at Zappos

10 Michael Stars Wide Leg Pants Nordstrom Wide leg pants are effortless, but chic enough to wear out and about. Get it at Nordstrom

11 Caslon Long Cardigan Nordstrom What would a long trip be without the perfect cardigan to help layer with? Get it at Nordstrom

12 Lululemon Multi-Purpose Scarf Lululemon Wear this soft wrap multiple ways thanks to the rectangular shape and rows of snaps at either end. Get it at Lululemon

13 BP. Side Slit Tee Nordstrom The side-slit of this tee gives you room to breathe and move on those travel days where ease and comfort come first. Get it at Nordstrom