23 Comics That Capture The Highs And Lows Of Sharing A Bed With Your Partner

Couples will recognize these relatable moments -- both the good and the bad.
By Kelsey Borresen

Sharing a bed with your significant other is an experience that, at times, can feel oh-so-safe and snuggly. Other times, it’s an annoying, uncomfortable pain in the you-know-what. 

Sure, it’s nice to have a cuddle buddy in the dead of winter. But come summer, you can’t get far enough away from each other. And that’s only one of a whole host of other bed-sharing complications.  

To that end, we’ve compiled 23 relatable comics that capture the various highs and lows of sharing a bed with your partner. 

1. When your partner’s snoring brings out the worst in you: 

Hedger Humor/Six Pack Mom

2. When your partner has to get up before you and you get the bed all to yourself: 

Sarah Graley/Our Super Adventure

3. When you love someone so much you don’t even mind their morning breath:

Amanda Oleander

4. When you have long hair and this becomes the norm: 

Yehuda and Maya Devir

5. Or when your hair is all up in your partner’s grill: 

Amanda Oleander

6. When your partner has the world’s tiniest bladder: 

Kellie and Pete

7. When you can’t agree on the proper way to make the bed: 

Hedger Humor

8. When a bad sunburn prevents you from cuddling ― or even getting under the sheets: 

Amanda Oleander

9. When you can’t stay comfortable, no matter how hard you try: 

10. When you might have eaten a little snack on your partner’s side of the bed: 

Sarah Graley/Our Super Adventure

11. When you finally buy a bigger bed and end up squished on the same side anyway: 

Dina Odess

12. When you can’t sleep, so you decide your partner shouldn’t be able to sleep, either: 

Yehuda and Maya Devir

13. When your dagger-like toenails make cuddling a dangerous activity: 

Amanda Oleander

14. When you ruin a perfectly romantic moment with a fart: 

Sarah Graley/Our Super Adventure

15. When your partner can sleep through practically anything ― just not your little reading light:

Hedger Humor

16. When you’re both so exhausted you agree that showering before bed is a big ol’ nope: 

Yehuda and Maya Devir

17. When you see your partner sleeping peacefully and can’t help but think about how much you love them: 

Amanda Oleander

18. When sex just isn’t on the menu: 

Kellie and Pete

19. When you had a fight before bed but just can’t stay mad at each other: 

Yehuda and Maya Devir

20. When you’re too hot to actually snuggle so you settle for touching toes: 

Amanda Oleander

21. When you make your butts kiss because you’re a weirdo in love: 

Sarah Graley/Our Super Adventure

22. When your partner turns on the lights and you lose your damn mind:

Hedger Humor

23. But no matter how irksome sharing a bed is at times, you just can’t imagine doing it with anyone else: 

Yehuda and Maya Devir
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
