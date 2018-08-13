Sharing a bed with your significant other is an experience that, at times, can feel oh-so-safe and snuggly. Other times, it’s an annoying, uncomfortable pain in the you-know-what.

Sure, it’s nice to have a cuddle buddy in the dead of winter. But come summer, you can’t get far enough away from each other. And that’s only one of a whole host of other bed-sharing complications.

To that end, we’ve compiled 23 relatable comics that capture the various highs and lows of sharing a bed with your partner.

1. When your partner’s snoring brings out the worst in you:

2. When your partner has to get up before you and you get the bed all to yourself:

3. When you love someone so much you don’t even mind their morning breath:

4. When you have long hair and this becomes the norm:

5. Or when your hair is all up in your partner’s grill:

6. When your partner has the world’s tiniest bladder:

7. When you can’t agree on the proper way to make the bed:

8. When a bad sunburn prevents you from cuddling ― or even getting under the sheets:

9. When you can’t stay comfortable, no matter how hard you try:

10. When you might have eaten a little snack on your partner’s side of the bed:

11. When you finally buy a bigger bed and end up squished on the same side anyway:

12. When you can’t sleep, so you decide your partner shouldn’t be able to sleep, either:

13. When your dagger-like toenails make cuddling a dangerous activity:

14. When you ruin a perfectly romantic moment with a fart:

15. When your partner can sleep through practically anything ― just not your little reading light:

16. When you’re both so exhausted you agree that showering before bed is a big ol’ nope:

17. When you see your partner sleeping peacefully and can’t help but think about how much you love them:

18. When sex just isn’t on the menu:

19. When you had a fight before bed but just can’t stay mad at each other:

20. When you’re too hot to actually snuggle so you settle for touching toes:

21. When you make your butts kiss because you’re a weirdo in love:

22. When your partner turns on the lights and you lose your damn mind: