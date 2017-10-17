10 Comics That Perfectly Capture The Comfortable Stage Of Relationships

The honeymoon phase in a relationship is overrated; the comfortable stage is where the fun is really at. Just ask illustrator Mary Park.

On her Instagram account Murrz Studio, the Los Angeles-based artist chronicles what it’s like to be in love with someone you’re completely at ease stealing food from:

Murrz Studio

Or sitting naked in front of the AC with on a particularly hot day:

Murrz Studio

In an interview with HuffPost, Park says the comics are inspired by her relationship with her boyfriend, who she’s been with for nine years.

“Murz and her boyfriend are goofy and easygoing, because that’s really how we are in real life,” she said. “We’re just two big kids who are trying to ‘adult’ together! We annoy each other constantly but never want to be apart.”

Murrz Studio

Park also tries to depict her comic alter-ego doing gross stuff ― texting while pooping, for instance ― to prove a point.

“As a woman, I wanted to illustrate to the world that we are not always butterflies and roses and fairy dust, but we’re humans too,” she said. “We have our gross moments. It’s not always pretty or perfect.”

She added: “I also wanted to show the man’s perspective of what loving and living with a woman is like ― at least a woman like me!”

To see more of Park’s relatable relationship comics, scroll down or follow her on Instagram.