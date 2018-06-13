A Hollywood-style movie trailer presented on Tuesday by President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jung Un was wrongly credited to an actual film production company, one that’s quite confused by the whole thing.

Mark Castaldo, the founder of Destiny Pictures based in Los Angeles, tweeted that he woke up to “100s of emails and calls from all over the world” after his company’s name was bizarrely credited in Trump’s dramatized video shown at the summit in Singapore.

Castaldo described it as “crazy.”

“Now we’re trying 2 find out why they used my company name ‘Destiny Pictures’ within it. Crazzzzy day,” he tweeted.

To make it super clear, Castaldo’s company added a note to its website reading: “Destiny Pictures Had No Involvement In President Trump NK Summit Video.”

The National Security Council, which advises and assists the president on national security and foreign policy matters, took credit for the film, with NSC spokesman Garrett Marquis describing it as a method of communication.

“The video was created by the NSC to help the President demonstrate the benefits of complete denuclearization, and a vision of a peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula,” Marquis said in a Wednesday statement to HuffPost.

Exactly why the name Destiny Pictures was chosen is not clear, though it could be assumed it was selected because of the video’s focus on future events.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters President Donald Trump is seen after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday.

Former NSC spokesman Ned Price, speaking to The Guardian, echoed that interpretation, calling the name a “play on words.” He also called the video production “harebrained.”

“Leave it to this White House to fail to conduct basic due diligence. And that, of course, leaves aside the fact they thought it prudent to try to out-North Korea North Korea in the propaganda department,” he said. “The whole enterprise reeks of amateurism and comes off as an attempt to check the box on a harebrained idea that presumably originated in the oval office.”

According to Trump, he believes Kim “loved” the video.

“About eight of their representatives were watching it. I thought they were fascinated by it. I thought it was well done,” he told reporters on Tuesday.