Conan Heads To Haiti To Mercilessly Mock Donald Trump

Conan O’Brien is hitting the road again to hit back at President Donald Trump in a “Conan Without Borders” episode.

The late-night host said Sunday he will visit Haiti after Trump reportedly called the country a “shithole” as he discussed immigration protections for certain nations.

“Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it,” O’Brien wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

