Conan O'Brien Is Headed To Japan To Visit 'Conan Town'

Last week, late-night TV host Conan O’Brien spoke to his audiences about the town of Hokuei in Japan. It’s become special to him because it has adopted the nickname “Conan Town,” after a very popular manga character whose creator was born in Hokuei.

O’Brien has been insisting the similarities between the Conan character and himself are too close to be a coincidence. The manga character was created just a year after O’Brien started appearing on TV in 1993 and is a man trapped in a child’s body ― just like O’Brien.