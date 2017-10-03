COMEDY
Conan O'Brien Has A Chilling Question After Las Vegas Massacre

The late-night host's response to the attack will stay with you.
Conan O’Brien responded to news of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with sobering perspective and a set of poignant questions.

O’Brien arrived at work on Monday morning and the show’s head writer handed him a file containing the remarks he gave following the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 and the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The writer then suggested that O’Brien review his prior comments before responding to the shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead, plus the gunman, and 500 injured. 

“That struck me,” O’Brien said. “How could there be a file of mass shooting remarks for a late-night host? When did that become normal? When did this become a ritual? And what does it say about us that it has?”

