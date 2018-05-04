Conan O'Brien's Show Will Shorten To 'Less Structured' Half Hour In 2019

“Conan” will be changing the recipe come 2019.
TBS announced Thursday that its Conan O’Brien-helmed late show will continue to air weeknights four times a week, but will switch to a “less structured” half-hour program. The move is meant to better engage with younger fans and evolve in the age of digital.
“Conan” currently airs hourlong episodes on the network Monday through Thursday.
O’Brien said of the changes:
Since I inherited my “Late Night” show in 1993, TV has changed exponentially. I’d like to think I have evolved with many of these changes, but now it’s time to take the next leap. A half-hour show will give me the time to do a higher percentage of the comedy in, and out, of the studio that I love and that seems to resonate in this new digital world. It’s still going to be me hosting a very silly show, but I want segments on my half-hour program to link to digital content, deepening the experience for my younger fans, and confusing my older ones.
This September will mark 25 years on the air for the comedian. To celebrate, Team Coco is partnering with TBS and NBC to put O’Brien’s entire 25-year catalog on their website. That includes his late-night tenures on both networks.
That’s a lot of memorable sketches and characters that haven’t been seen for years. Remember “robot on the toilet” or the “masturbating bear”? Of course you do. You grew up with them. They’re part of who you are.
Until then, you’ll just have to get your Conan fix Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on TBS and via his digital shorts.