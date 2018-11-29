Conan O'Brien Rents Fake Family In Japan And Gets His Money's Worth

Who says you can’t choose your family?

An installment of “Conan Without Borders” posted Wednesday features Conan O’Brien renting a wife, kid and father while in Japan.

The comedian explained that companies provide fake families because loneliness has become such a big problem in the country. O’Brien tells the rental agent he’s lonely, but the late-night host really needs the faux clan as a sounding board for his humor.

When O’Brien’s daughter-for-hire asks what she should do if she doesn’t understand a joke, the mother tells her in Japanese: “You don’t need to. Just laugh.”

The fam hits the streets of Tokyo for some bonding time, and O’Brien was already glowing, perhaps because his stand-in pop told him, “You are my favorite son!”