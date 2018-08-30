Conan O’Brien used a simple 16-word joke to mock both President Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the GOP candidate for Florida governor, in one fell swoop.
The “Conan” host took aim at DeSantis Wednesday night after he made racist comments about his Democratic rival Andrew Gillum, who is black, during an interview on Fox News. “The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” said DeSantis at the time.
“Governor of Florida?” O’Brien asked. “Sounds like this guy wants to be president. Seriously, that’s the new qualification.”
Check out the clip above.