11/09/2017 03:03 pm ET

Seeing Conan Work At A Famous Soul Food Joint Will Tickle Your Ribs

"I'm not a white girl. I'm a dude."

By Ron Dicker

Nearing the end of his late-night show’s one-week run at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Thursday, Conan O’Brien worked at another legendary spot in the neighborhood: Sylvia’s soul food.

Just watching O’Brien put on a hair net is comic reward enough, but the bit produced plenty of other fish-out-of-water laughs and one major mystery: Why are there so many photos of Liza Minnelli hanging from the walls?

O’Brien’s investigation really takes the cake. 

