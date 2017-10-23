Concertgoer Appears To Inappropriately Grab Harry Styles During Concert

Fans of Harry Styles vented their outrage after one concertgoer appeared to grope the singer during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night. The controversy generated a #RespectHarry hashtag on Twitter.

Video shows Styles approaching the crowd as he performs his song “Kiwi” at the We Can Survive breast cancer benefit. A fan reaches out amid a sea of hands to seemingly grab his crotch. The singer can be seen swiping the hand away and retreating to the stage.

Here’s another angle:

why she can grab harry's crotch?! he is not as a sex object! fvck you bitch! #respectharry @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/ohundNi1qI — baby (@babystcrbucks) October 22, 2017

Many Twitter users commented that the overzealous audience member had committed sexual assault. “I can’t believe people have to be constantly reminded that we don’t own celebrities,” wrote one.

The incident happened while the industry is in an atmosphere of heightened awareness as numerous sexual misconduct claims have been leveled against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and now director James Toback.

Reps for Styles didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment, but Twitter had plenty to say:

the fact that someone groped harry styles’ crotch is actually fucking sexual assault, i don’t care how big of a stan u are, it’s so wrong — Adam Ray (@adraycun) October 22, 2017

This is sexual assault and yet there’s women on twitter saying ‘lucky girl’ it’s not fair to make it one sided! https://t.co/CvsGWEQpcv — Holly Sturgeon 🎃🍂 (@HollySturgeon) October 22, 2017

