Congressional Candidate: 'Hips Can’t Legislate But Maybe They Should'

A Democratic congressional candidate in Missouri is getting raves for clapping back against anyone who tries to body shame her.

Cori Bush, a St. Louis community activist and nurse challenging longtime Rep. Lacy Clay (D) in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, posted a tweet Sunday featuring four pictures of herself in various outfits.

“I look like women in my district, who I serve. If elected, ALL OF THIS goes to Congress,” Bush wrote. “Hips can’t legislate but maybe they should! NO BODY SHAMING.”

As a candidate I’ve heard my hips are too big, and not just from trolls. “Wear dark pants.” Well, I look like women in my district, who I serve. If elected, ALL OF THIS goes to Congress. Hips can’t legislate but maybe they should! NO BODY SHAMING #WomenInPolitics! #thesehips Deal pic.twitter.com/l1K5oZ4E0I — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 1, 2018

It’s unclear whether Bush’s tweet was meant as a response to a specific insult or as a general statement. Regardless, many people on social media responded positively to her call for no more body shaming.

I will be the first to admit, that when Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' came on, my hips were the first on the dance floor. Take your hips to Congress. pic.twitter.com/xRQAwW4e6A — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) July 1, 2018

Those commenting on your body should focus more on what your plans are to serve the people of your district. If you're courageously fighting for the people you're perfect as you are. — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) July 1, 2018

Take your beautiful hips and your whole self to Congress, please!!! 💜 — Annie Rice (@AnnieRiceStL) July 1, 2018

.@CoriBush Girl accentuate those hips! Also de-militarize the police, abolish ICE, say no to both SESTA and FOSTA, end money bail and decriminalize prostitution. — Proctalgia Fugax (@SugarKovalczyk) July 1, 2018

Dear haters, it’s 2018. Even my friend’s kid’s Barbies have hips. And human women are actually allowed to walk around in their natural bodies and participate in public life. Shocking! pic.twitter.com/vXneHhUqK6 — J-Lynfandel (@Jennifrrrrr) July 1, 2018

❤️❤️❤️ Wish I lived in your district so I could vote for you, but instead I’m donating! In with hips, out with hypocrisy. — Jennifer Bernard (@Jen_Bernard) July 1, 2018

Bush, who participated in the 2014 protests against the Ferguson, Missouri, police shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown, stresses her advocacy.

“Cori has felt the burden of being uninsured and the pain of homelessness,” says a statement on her campaign website. “She has endured racism and sexism. ... And Cori Bush stands tall, using her experiences as fuel to fight for the disadvantaged, the disenfranchised, and the voiceless.”

Bush has mentioned her body image before. In 2016, during her unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate, she told people at a rally how she stands against social injustice.

“For some reason, my round hips and my dark skin says that I must make less money than my counterparts and I don’t understand that,” she said at the time.