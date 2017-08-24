PARENTING
Fighter Conor McGregor's Son Got Suited Up, And It Is Freaking Adorable

The Mayweather challenger is photographed with his son in a custom three-piece blue suit.
By Doha Madani

This kid is gonna be fighting off the ladies. 

Irish fighter Conor McGregor did a photoshoot with The New York Times on Tuesday, but it was his son, Conor Jack, who stole the show. The 3-month-old got treated to a custom suit from designer David August to match one he’d made for his dad, according to photographer Emily Wilson.

Brace yourselves for possibly the cutest photos ever.

A post shared by Emily Wilson (@ewphoto) on

We’re swooning.

Conor Jack has more style at 3 months than most of us do in our 20s. Dad might preparing for the fight of a lifetime against boxer Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, but his son is the showstopper. 

Honestly, McGregor should just bring his son into the ring: He could make hearts melt. 

A post shared by Emily Wilson (@ewphoto) on

