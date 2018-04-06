Conor McGregor Charged With Assault In Chaotic Attack Of Bus

Fighter Conor McGregor didn’t need to be in the octagon to go on a rampage in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.

The UFC star was charged with assault and criminal mischief after authorities said he threw a hand dolly through the window of a bus transporting other fighters, ESPN reported.

The incident was caught on video:

Two competitors, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, suffered facial or eye injuries that will keep them out of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Barclays Center in the New York City borough, the UFC said.

The organization said it withdrew another competitor from the schedule, McGregor teammate Artem Lobov, because of his alleged participation in the mayhem, forcing the cancelation of the event’s third bout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will fight for McGregor’s title on Saturday.

McGregor and his entourage reportedly set upon the bus with Nurmagomedov inside.

“Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that we were in looking for Khabib,” Rick Little, a coach of one of the injured fighters, told MMA Junkie. “A million security guards had to restrain him.”

Conor McGregor is making his presence felt here in NYC. Felice Herrig just posted this clip of him on IG going a little wild. 😱 pic.twitter.com/arvUJF1pV2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 5, 2018

McGregor surrendered to police late Thursday.