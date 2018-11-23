Conservative Group Rants About Same-Sex Kiss At Macy's Parade, Twitter Reacts With Love

A conservative group faced backlash on Twitter after it claimed the same-sex kiss televised live from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York had broken the innocence of “millions of small children.”
ForAmerica ― whose mission is to “reinvigorate the public with the principles of American exceptionalism: freedom, prosperity and virtue” — accused Macy’s and NBC of blindsiding parents Thursday by airing the kiss between actresses Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla during a rendition of musical “The Prom.”
The group also accused the network and department store of trying to “push their agenda on little kids.”
In response, many tweeters noted that “love is love” and not “a political agenda.” “It was a family program. Not all families look the same. It’s good that all children see that,” wrote one. “Love is a family program,” added another.
Others claimed the innocence of American children had been more likely taken by the country’s gun violence epidemic and mass shootings: