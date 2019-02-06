'Probably The Worst': Not Everyone On The Right Loved Trump's SOTU

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address may have been a hit among many Republicans, but for some, it fell flat.

Ann Coulter, a conservative writer who was once a hardline Trumpster, mocked the speech on Twitter:

"Golden beaches of California"? This was the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally tear-jerking SOTU ever. Please fire your speechwriter, @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Coulter, still outraged over the Trump’s failure to secure the $5.7 billion he demanded for the border wall, was irked that more of the SOTU wasn’t spent on the matter:

45 minutes in, we got 30 seconds on the wall. He better be breaking ground tomorrow. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Penn.) also dinged the speech in a CNN interview Tuesday.

“This was probably the worst delivered speech I’ve heard Donald Trump give,” Santorum said. “He ran over his lines...he didn’t deliver his punchlines, he would deliver a line and go to the next issue and I don’t think he even realized he was moving onto the next issue.”

Santorum, like Coulter, speculated that Trump’s speechwriter may have done a subpar job.

Rick Santorum (!) thinks Trump's speech was poorly delivered and didn't have any policy content. pic.twitter.com/Fp5NONKDmL — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 6, 2019

Even diehard Trump supporter Bill Mitchell disagreed with the tone of the address:

President Trump wasn't as aggressive with Democrats tonight as I'd have liked. This was a speech for everyone. He brought peace, not the sword, appearing reasonable as Democrats appear extreme. I'd have brought more hammer myself, but we'll see how this plays - strategic. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 6, 2019

Trump’s speech, delivered Tuesday evening, began with an uncharacteristically bipartisan tone. Later he pivoted to fear-mongering on immigration, knocking special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and patting himself on the back for the state of the economy and unemployment numbers.