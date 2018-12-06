Constance Wu Had A Crazy, Funny Reaction To Her Golden Globe Nomination

It was a quite the morning for “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu to have her phone on silent.

The actress scored a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy on Thursday morning for her work in the Jon M. Chu-directed romantic comedy that swept audiences off their feet and into movie theater seats.

But Wu revealed she had her phone on “Do Not Disturb” all morning, which led to all her “Crazy Rich Asians” co-stars sending over congratulations before she even found out she was nominated.

“I’m ecstatic but also in shock!” she wrote on Twitter after the nominations were announced. “Thank you.”

What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I’m ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you @goldenglobes !!! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) December 6, 2018

“My publicist kept calling me over and over again, like, ‘Wake up! Wake up!’” she told Entertainment Weekly later. “I guess I just didn’t realize [the nominations] would be so early, and I was also just trying not to think too much about it.”

Wu will be facing off against Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron, Elsie Fisher and Olivia Colman in the category, when the awards air Jan. 6 on NBC.

Co-stars Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and more celebrated Wu’s nomination on social media with Golding describing the news as a “phenomenal achievement.”

“She continues to fly the flag for many causes but most of all as a pillar of strength for young Asian actresses around the world,” he wrote on Instagram.

Chu weighed in on the nominations ― the film also received a nod for Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy ― revealing that he was “literally screaming around the house” when he got wind of the award show love.

“I’m so excited for her,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s so well-deserved. She’s been such a great leader and voice, not just in our movie but on TV.”

“If the industry was Eleanor Young saying, ‘No, you’ll never be enough,’ I think [these nominations] show that we were always enough, and I’m just really proud,” he added. “I would have never predicted in a million years that we would get this far.”

The nomination makes Wu the first Asian woman in decades to be recognized in the category, following actress Yvonne Elliman’s nomination for her role in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” according to CNN. The only other Asian women to be nominated in the same category are Miyoshi Umeki for “Flower Drum Song” and Machiko Kyo for “The Teahouse of the August Moon.”