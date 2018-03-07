The Coolest Places To Stay In Every State

Instead of jetting off to the Bahamas or Europe for your next getaway, why not stay right here in the good old USA.? From a cave B&B in New Mexico to a luxury boathouse in Nebraska, here are the top picks for the most epic place to stay in every state — all available on Booking.com’s “Book the U.S.” list.

ALABAMA: BAMA FOOTBALL HOUSE

Roll tide! If you named your first child Bear and your blood runneth Crimson, the Bama Bed and Breakfast in Tuscaloosa is the perfect place for you. Built at the turn of the 19th century, the renovated Bama B&B is the best location to take in all the Crimson Tide glory. It’s conveniently located just two blocks from Bryant Denny Stadium, one block from the University of Alabama’s Legendary Strip, and five minutes from downtown Tuscaloosa.

ALASKA: BOREALIS BASECAMP

Experience the beauty of the Alaskan outdoors ― from inside. Located just north of Fairbanks, the Borealis Basecamp in Chatanika is the perfect Arctic getaway, offering rugged landscapes, first class accommodations and heartfelt Alaskan service, all with the Northern Lights overhead.

ARIZONA: PALISADES ESTATE

Score a hole-in-one at this luxurious five-bedroom golfer’s paradise. Just minutes away from Eagle Mountain Golf Course, SunRidge Canyon Golf Club and the Desert Canyon Golf Club, the Palisades Estate in Fountain Hills offers plenty of places nearby to hit the greens. After a day on the course, guests can take in the breathtaking Arizona vista views while relaxing by the infinity-edged pool.

ARKANSAS: 21C MUSEUM

Opportunities to discover art are around every corner at the Museum Hotel 21c in Bentonville. The 104-room boutique hotel has more than 12,000 feet of exhibition space seamlessly integrated into all areas of the property. Guests can enjoy the thought-provoking art galleries that are open every day, as well as the contemporary decorations and artwork in each guest room and suite.

CALIFORNIA: BOOKING.COM’S ULTIMATE NICK JONAS TOUR BUS

With an experience that is sure to make all their friends jealous, Booking.com is offering one fan and a guest the opportunity to book a night on the Ultimate Nick Jonas Tour Bus in Los Angeles on March 8. For $1,500, the guests can make themselves comfortable on a bus fit for the Grammy-nominated singer and actor. While they enjoy some of Nick’s favorite things, the star pop himself will stop by for a quick visit.

COLORADO: DUNTON HOT SPRINGS

You must see it to believe it at Dunton Hot Springs, a small and exclusive resort nestled deep in the San Juan Mountains of Dolores. Just across the mountain from Telluride, Dunton Hot Springs is a romantic getaway in an extraordinary alpine valley. This perfectly restored ghost town thrives on contradictions: hand-hewn log cabins exquisitely furnished, a life-worn saloon serving food of startling quality, lung- torturing trails followed by pampering massages, and sensuous hot springs beneath shimmering snow banks.

CONNECTICUT: GRACE MAYFLOWER INN & SPA

Get the celebrity treatment with world-class service at the Grace Mayflower Inn & Spa. Located in the idyllic town of Washington in Connecticut and surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens and woodlands, the Inn is renowned as one of Northeast America’s best luxury hideaways. The beautiful establishment and its surrounding small town served as inspiration for television writer and producer Amy Sherman-Palladino’s town of Stars Hollow. Guests can swim in the sparkling pools, play tennis or golf, enjoy a revitalizing massage at the spa, or indulge in a meal of regionally sourced ingredients at The Mayflower Dining Room.

DELAWARE: DOGFISH BREWERY INN

Cheers for beers! Located in historic downtown Lewes alongside the canal, the Dogfish Inn was designed with beer lovers in mind as a base camp to explore the Dogfish Head Brewery. The Inn offers 16 modern yet conveniently styled rooms, plus a Cottage Suite for up to four of your favorite people. Designed by Studio Tack out of Brooklyn, New York, each room is filled with thoughtful amenities such as a Dogfish Head blanket created in collaboration with Woolrich, an Apolis tote bag, retro American-made beach chairs and metal Dogfish coolers.

FLORIDA: BOOKING.COM BASKETBALL SUITE AT AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA

A Booking.com suite inside the home of Miami’s Favorite Basketball team can be yours for a night. The sprawling, second-level suite located in the AmericanAirlines Arena will make hall-of-famers and season ticket holders jealous. Guests can watch a live NBA basketball game from the comfort of their couch with an uninterrupted court view, and the stay includes a VIP tour and other delights.

GEORGIA: CHATEAU ELAN WINERY

Wine lovers need to look no further than Chateau Elan in Braselton for a one-of-a-kind experience. With Epicurean activities, wine tastings, spa offerings and golf, this destination has something for everyone. The 3,500-acre property features three types of accommodations: an inn, spa suites, and golf villas, as well as four golf courses, eight restaurants, a European-style health spa, wine market, equestrian show center and tennis center.

HAWAII: HALE KAMALANI VILLA

Hang ten at the New Beachfront Estate Hale Kamalani in Laie. The four-bedroom home has all the luxury amenities you could ask for in a purely natural Hawaii setting. With two outdoor showers, a private pool and a balcony that overlooks the ocean, you’ll want to spend most of your time enjoying the beautiful outdoors.

IDAHO: VICTOR TINY HOUSE

If you’re looking to get away on a “mini” vacation, the Tiny House in Victor is for you! It has all the basics you need, including a living room, a bed and a bathroom. It even has an outdoor dining area where you can relax and enjoy the picturesque views of the mountains.

ILLINOIS: FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT’S EMIL BACH HOUSE

The Emil Bach House, built in 1915, is one of the most distinctive homes in the country thanks to its famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. The Prairie-style house, located in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, is also one of the few Wright houses ― and the only one in Illinois ― that the public can stay in overnight. Everything inside the home has been painstakingly restored to its original design ― from the giant fireplace near the front door to Wright’s signature built-ins such as benches, dressers and bookshelves.

INDIANA: THYME FOR BED DOME

Set in a Monolithic Dome, Thyme for Bed in Lowell has attracted guests from all over the globe since it was built in 1999. Its concrete and steel shell is fireproof and can sustain winds of up to 300 mph. Inside, the one-piece structure features three guest bedrooms, including a master suite with a see-through fireplace and jacuzzi, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a large dining area and two common areas.

IOWA: FIELD OF DREAMS MOVIE SITE (C)

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa. A place of fertile soil, traditional values and simple pleasures, the century-old Lansing family farm in Dyersville, Iowa, was the perfect location to carve a baseball diamond from a cornfield and make a much-beloved film about pursuing one’s dream. People from all over the world come to see the Field of Dreams Movie Site (c), and for the first time since the movie’s release, fans can now spend the night in the farmhouse’s one bedroom upstairs and enjoy the “Kinsella Experience.”

KANSAS: CIRCLE S RANCH

Driving down a country road to the arch entrance of the Circle S Ranch, guests will immediately see that it’s the perfect place to slow down and enjoy the outdoors. It has everything you could possibly need, whether you’re looking for a beautiful wedding space, a secluded weekend getaway, or an outdoor oasis. Established in 1862, the Circle S Ranch in Buck Creek has been a working ranch for six generations. The Inn, built to look like an old Kansas barn, boasts 12 unique suite-style rooms that span between three different floors, each room with its own fun decor and name.

KENTUCKY: KENTUCKY CASTLE

Live like Versailles royalty ― in Kentucky. Featuring 10 luxury rooms and suites, the expansive Kentucky Castle is nestled between majestic horse farms and sprawling bourbon distilleries right in Versailles, Kentucky. An on-site restaurant specializes in locally sourced, healthy ingredients (including produce from the castle’s garden), and a master bourbon steward will teach guests about the state’s specialty spirit. The hotel also offers an array of packages, including a murder mystery dinner, bourbon education programs and tours.

LOUISIANA: INN AT THE OLD JAIL

Lock yourself up at the Inn at the Old Jail in New Orleans for a unique vacation getaway. Originally built as a jail and patrol station in 1902, the striking Queen Anne-style Inn combines historic preservation with modern amenities. Wanting to pay homage to the NOPD, the innkeepers restored the rooms and public spaces to salute the city’s brave men and women in blue. Its nine bedrooms are rich with architectural details and antiques, including police memorabilia.

MAINE: THE KEEPERS COTTAGE

Welcome to The Keepers Cottage at West Quoddy Station in Lubec. Its location on the Easternmost Point of the United States has attracted photographers and other travelers from all over the world who are eager to watch the first sunrise over the ocean. The West Quoddy Station previously served as U.S. coast guard Station 1, District 1, was decommissioned in 1970, and since 2001, has slowly been renovated. The Keepers Cottage, one of the five buildings on the property, was completed in 2011 and is a reconstruction of the 1806 West Quoddy Head Light Keepers House, giving guests an opportunity to appreciate the beauty and privacy of Quoddy Head.

MARYLAND: SAVAGE RIVER LODGE & YURTS

Tucked away in the middle of Savage River State Forest, the Savage River Lodge in Frostburg offers a rare brand of privacy, unparalleled relaxation and a myriad of opportunities for fun. The property’s eighteen “mini” lodges consist of two stories of cozy comfort with architectural details of a stylish lodge retreat, providing an exceptionally warm living space. The property also features some of the most luxurious yurts east of the Mississippi.

MASSACHUSETTS: BORDEN FLATS LIGHTHOUSE

Spend the night at one of the nation’s only offshore caisson lighthouses open to the public. Located at the mouth of the Taunton River, Borden Flats Lighthouse in Somerset has protected the waters of Mt. Hope Bay and Fall River for well over a century. The candy cane colored lighthouse remains true to its original late 1800s design, but now features solar electricity and a modern kitchen.

MICHIGAN: THE MUSHROOM HOUSE

From the outside, one can only imagine what storybook magic lies in the Charlevoix Mushroom Homes. The four homes are all “touched” by Earl Young, the famously eccentric architect known for his mushroom house, hobbit style home. The main house, known as The Thatch House, rose from the original stone walls set by Young. The new owner, Michael Seitz, reimagined the home with a drawing on a napkin and took nearly two years to redesign and finalize it, specifically the specialized timber work and the trademark thatch roof, shaped like the head of a mushroom. The beautifully flowing roof is crafted from the finest natural thatch hand-reaped in Europe and shipped to the U.S.

MINNESOTA: THE COVINGTON HOUSEBOAT

Stay the night on the Mississippi River ― literally ― at the Covington Inn. This houseboat, located in Saint Paul, is trimmed stem to stern in mahogany, brass and bronze, offering guests the elegant comfort once reserved aboard historic work vessels for company executives and VIPs. Windows and portals in the boat’s tiered design draw light into each room. Sleeping quarters feature a mix of ingenious built-in cabinets with simple furnishings from the Covington’s work era. Salvaged fixtures, nautical antiques and historic art provide tasteful reminders of the river and the inn’s past.

MISSISSIPPI: DELTA BOHEMIAN GUEST HOUSE

Stop on by the historic Delta Bohemian Guest House for some food, fun and a little bit of Delta hospitality! The two-bedroom, two-story home was built in 1917 and beautifully restored in 2012 by the current owners and Clarksdale’s coolest couple, “Magical” Madge and “Poor” William Howell, along with fellow Delta native, friend and interior designer, Marilyn Trainor Storey. The Howells and Storey created a one-of-a-kind lodging featuring upscale, yet earthy, bohemian style, infusing the house with color and warmth and a real sense of the old Mississippi Delta.

MISSOURI: BRINKMAN FARMSTEAD

Would you like some cheese with that reservation? Situated on a charming road in the center of historic German wine country, The Brinkman Farmstead Bed & Breakfast in Owensville is a new post-and-beam barn that features an interactive dairy processing area on the first floor and guest rooms in the hayloft. Some structures on the farmstead date as far back as 1857, while the latest addition was made in 2012.

MONTANA: MONTANA WOODEN CASTLE

Log in for a vacation getaway at the Montana Wooden Castle. The five-bedroom log home in Whitefish represents mountain luxury at its finest. Guests will never be bored ― they can billiards or table tennis in the game room, work out in the fitness center, relax in the steam room, sit next to the fireplace outdoors or make drinks at the minibar. And the best part? The house features an observatory with a 360-degree view, so you can take in all the breathtaking landscape.

NEBRASKA: THE BOATHOUSE

Love is in the air at The Boathouse ― the perfect place to entertain or enjoy a romantic getaway. Located on 32 acres of land in Crete, the property overlooks a private 12-acre lake, offering guests complete privacy to enjoy some peace and quiet or some fun in the water. The completely renovated luxury boathouse has three queen size air beds that are easily stowed, a walk-in travertine tile shower, a double-sided fireplace and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

NEVADA: COWBOY’S DREAM

Yippee Ki Yay! Nestled south of the majestic Nevada Sierras in the curious town of Alamo lies a desert hideaway so stately, so serene, so picturesque that it can only be described as a Cowboy’s Dream. A unique alternative to a Nevada retreat, the sprawling mansion features exclusive luxury amenities and a wide variety of sophisticated spaces such as the Great Room and the Bunk House where guests can socialize and unwind.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: COVERED BRIDGE HOUSE

The Covered Bridge House is named after its most unique feature on property, the historic Bartlett Covered Bridge, which spans the Saco River and is one of only 53 covered bridges left in New Hampshire. The house is located in the spectacular Mount Washington Valley in Glen, along the banks of the crystal-clear Saco River. The proximity to White Mountains allows guests to experience all there is to offer ― skiing, hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking and canoeing.

NEW JERSEY: CONGRESS HALL

Welcome, history buffs. Congress Hall, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, in the town of Cape May, New Jersey, has been welcoming guests for 200 years. As America’s first seaside resort, it was known as “The Summer White House.” The historic hotel offers 108 guest rooms, including newly renovated junior suites, each one individually named for the U.S. presidents or dignitaries who spent their summers there.

NEW MEXICO: KOKOPELLI’S CAVE

This man-made cave in Farmington, built 70 feet below ground, was originally created as office space for geologist and former owner Bruce Black. Kokopelli’s Cave is now a 1,700-square-foot B&B consisting of a master bedroom, living area, replica Native American kiva, dining area, full kitchen and a bathroom with a waterfall shower and Jacuzzi tub.

NEW YORK: BOOKING.COM EXPERIENCE AT THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING

Millions of people from all over the world come to check out the international icon each year. For the first time, a lucky traveler and a guest have the opportunity to book a one-of-a-kind overnight experience in the famous skyscraper. Featuring dinner on the 86th floor open-air observation deck and sunrise yoga overlooking the Manhattan skyline, the Booking.com Experience at the Empire State Building will provide an unforgettable stay in the city that never sleeps.

NORTH CAROLINA: ART OF LIVING AYURVEDA SPA

Ready, set, relax at this popular Ayurveda Spa. Surrounded by 380 acres of forest and perched on top of Heavenly Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Art of Living Retreat Center in Boone is a holistic wellness center with a focus on Ayurveda treatments as well as custom packages to bring one back into balance. Guests can find their own peace of mind watching the sun rise over the mountain tops, relaxing at the spa, walking through the endless forest, or partaking in a specialty retreat program such as yoga or meditation.

NORTH DAKOTA: DAKOTAH ROSE B&B

The Dakotah Rose is your opportunity to experience premier lodging in a century-old home that has all the charm of yesterday with all the modern amenities of today. Located on 1.5 acres of Souris River-front property in Minot, this is one of the few well-preserved examples of the massive architect-designed homes built by the affluent Carr family at the turn of the century.

OHIO: OLD PINE TREEHOUSE

Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus is an adventurer’s paradise, the Old Pine Treehouse. Whether you want to disconnect from the world, explore the beauty of nature or simply bring back memories of your childhood treehouse, the Old Pine Treehouse, located in Glenmont, Ohio, is the place for you! The cabins are nestled in the treetops nearly 20 feet in the air, so guests can take in picturesque views of the Mohican Forest or birdwatch while enjoying a warm cup of tea or coffee.

OKLAHOMA: THE PRAIRIE HOUSE

Architect Herb Greene built the Prairie House in 1961 as a founding example of what came to be known as “organic architecture.” The two-story home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a kitchen on the lower level, while the entire second story is designated to living and entertaining. It is nestled gently on three acres of Oklahoma prairie in Norman, with views of the countryside, as well as downtown Oklahoma City in the distance.

OREGON: THE VINTAGES TRAILER RESORT

What’s better than a vintage wine? Stay at these unique vintage trailers in the heart of the Willamette Valley and you’ll find out. The Vintages Trailer Resort in Dayton features 19 different trailers, grouped together to form their own little neighborhood within the 14-acre Willamette Wine Country RV Park.

PENNSYLVANIA: RED CABOOSE

All aboard! Hop on a caboose car at the Red Caboose Motel in Ronks for a fun and unique overnight stay. All 38 cabooses (19 of which were once part of the Pennsylvania Railroad) are decorated in the paint schemes of America’s most famous railroads. There’s also a baggage car, a mail car, and a home away from home called the Shady Rest Hotel Farmhouse Efficiency Suite.

RHODE ISLAND: THE CHANLER AT CLIFF WALK

Step back in time and experience authentic old world elegance at The Chanler, the only hotel located on Newport’s famed Cliff Walk. As one of the most historic properties in New England, it is surrounded by acres of manicured gardens and overlooks the sparkling waters of the Atlantic. Twenty elegantly furnished rooms comprise The Chanler’s unique accommodations, each designed around a historical period or decorative theme.

SOUTH CAROLINA: BEAUFORT SHRIMP BOAT

Calling all shrimp lovers! If you can’t get enough of the low country specialty, you can step into the life of a shrimper onboard the Beaufort Shrimp Boat. This working shrimp boat consists of a kitchen, a living area with a card table, a bathroom and a bedroom with two bunks. Two crew members onboard will take you out for a ride along the Beaufort waterfront, showing you the ropes on how they live and work during shrimp season.

SOUTH DAKOTA: TOWN HALL INN

Situated in the middle of all the action and adventure that the Black Hills have to offer, the quaint Town Hall Inn has had many different incarnations over the years. Originally constructed as Lead’s town hall in 1912, the ornate building held many functions, including the mayor’s and treasurer’s office, courtroom, jail and judge’s chambers.

TENNESSEE: CHATTANOOGA CHOO CHOO

Step aboard the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station. This train-themed hotel features Pullman Train Car guest rooms, each with a queen size bed and deluxe bath amenities. Since 2014, the hotel has been adding new restaurants and exciting music venues, making it a one-stop-shop for everything you could need in a vacation.

TEXAS: SOUTHFORK RANCH

If you loved the TV show “Dallas,” you better get your cowboy hat ready because J.R. Ewing is opening his doors to Booking.com guests. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the most beloved shows on television, four guests can book a night at the Southfork Ranch in Dallas on April 2. This opportunity includes exclusive overnight access to the home of Texas’ most famous television family.

UTAH: UNDER CANVAS AT ZION

Take glamping to a whole new level with a stay in these luxury tents under the stars. Located on 196 acres bordering Zion National Park, Under Canvas at Zion in Virgin offers a lodging experience just as incredible and unique as the park itself. The camp seamlessly blends in with its dramatic surroundings (the majestic red rocks that make the park so famous), and the three options of luxury tents allow guests to enjoy Utah’s spectacular desert without giving up the comforts of home.

VERMONT: TRAPP FAMILY LODGE

A little of Austria ― and a lot of Vermont! Situated on 2,500 acres in beautiful Stowe, Vermont, the Trapp Family Lodge (yes…that von Trapp family) is a unique mountain resort featuring Austrian-inspired architecture and European-style accommodations. The Lodge offers stunning mountain views, old-world comforts, and impeccable service, along with activities for every season.

VIRGINIA: BERRY HILL HISTORIC MANSION

Declare your independence from boring resorts and stay at this mansion once owned by Benjamin Harrison, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Welcoming guests since 1728, the Berry Hill Mansion has long been a staple of South Boston, Virginia, nestled among a 650-acre forest. The mansion features 92 luxurious rooms, adorned with antiques, Italian handcrafted beds, towel warmers, and a spacious veranda with sweeping view of the hills.

WASHINGTON: SALISH LODGE & SPA

Venture into the world of one of America’s favorite mystery drama television series at Salish Lodge & Spa. Nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains and overlooking the 268-foot Snoqualmie Falls, Salish Lodge served as inspiration for the iconic Great Northern Hotel in “Twin Peaks.” The lodge’s Great Northern Escape package offers superfans a unique experience complete with Cherry Pie-inspired spa treatments.

WASHINGTON D.C.: THE MANSION ON O STREET

It’s like staying at a museum, only better. As one of the Smithsonian’s top five historic venues to explore in the world, the Mansion on O Street in Washington D.C. offers more than 100 one-of-a-kind rooms and suites in a restored townhouse that also serves as a museum and artist’s residence. The rooms are outfitted with antiques and furnishings from all around the world such as teakwood soaking tubs from Italy and showers made from English telephone booths. Discover surprises in each room with over 70 hidden doors to explore throughout the property.

WEST VIRGINIA: ADVENTURES ON THE GORGE

The ultimate thrill seekers paradise, Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville is the only vacation destination located on the very rim of the New River Gorge. The adventures are endless, with whitewater rafting on two different rivers, two separate zip lines, rock climbing and rappelling with thousands of routes ranging from beginner to advanced, world class smallmouth bass fishing, pontoon boating, kayaking, hiking, biking, and cave exploring.

WISCONSIN: BREWERY CREEK

Raise a glass to Brewery Creek. Equal parts small town B&B and living history museum, Brewery Creek in Mineral Point offers do-it-yourself room service and a brewery that churns out nothing but European beer styles (biere de garde, Scottish porter, dunkelweiss), allowing visitors to experience this quaint pre-Civil War town with a cold one in hand. Accommodations include the inn, with five rooms above the brew pub, and the two cottages.

WYOMING: RUSTIC INN CREEKSIDE

Live in the lap of luxury at the Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa at Jackson Hole. This palatial resort features personalized butler service, exclusive amenities, and a 2,300-square foot spa. Accommodation choices include spacious guest rooms, private cabins and luxury spa suites, each outfitted with a balcony.