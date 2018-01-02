Cop Stops Erykah Badu On NYE To 'Say Hi'

Musician Erykah Badu says she got quite the New Year’s Eve surprise from a Dallas cop who pulled her over just to “say hi.”

The “Window Seat” singer shared a video on Instagram showing her sitting in a car with the flashing blue and red lights of a police cruiser behind her.

“And why are you pulling me over,” she asks officers in the video.

“Because I wanted to say hi,” one cop, who is black, says with a laugh.

“Hi,” Badu responds, looking unfazed. Then she bursts out laughing.

“WTF BABYLON !! HAPPY NEW YEAERZZZZ!” she captioned the video.

Some people on Instagram said they don’t blame the officer for wanting to meet the acclaimed artist.

“I’m sorry my crazy ass would do the same thing. I don’t blame him 😂😂😂😩🙌🏽😩 You are the queen!!” one person commented.

Though Badu and others found humor in the incident, others didn’t see the officer’s move as amusing.

“Nah I ain’t with it. Do your f*****g job,” one person wrote. “Go find real criminals.”