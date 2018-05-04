Staying Online: How To Deal With Trolls Without Quitting Social Media

Taking action to protect yourself online is an essential but sometimes overwhelming task. If you worry that people may be trying to access your private information, dox you or hack into your email, for example, lock down your accounts right away.

Password managers like 1Password, which costs $2.99 per month, generate randomized passwords for any site or service and sync them across all devices. You can also increase your online security by using two-factor verification apps like Duo Mobile.

On social media, we’re encouraged to share so much of our lives and information about ourselves, which can leave us vulnerable to cybercrimes like stalking and impersonation. On Facebook, you can adjust your settings so that only users with mutual friends can send you a friend request. With one click, you can also change all of your past posts, including those shared publicly and with “friends of friends,” to become visible to your friends only. You can also block individual users or set certain friends’ access to “restricted” to limit what they see on your page.

On Twitter and Instagram, you can block or mute specific users to prevent them from contacting you. You can also set your profile to “private,” meaning people must request access to follow you, and none of your posts will be publicly visible. But keep in mind that strangers already following you will not automatically lose access to your page when you change it from public to private.