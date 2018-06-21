Corey Lewandowski Dropped By Speakers Bureau After Family Separation Remark

On Tuesday, Lewandoski appeared on Fox News to debate Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas about the Trump administration’s controversial family separation policy. When Petkanas mentioned a Mexican child with Down syndrome who was reportedly separated from her mother, Lewandowski interjected by saying, “Womp, womp.”

“Did you just say ‘Womp, womp’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome separated from her mother?” asked Petkanas, adding, “How dare you. How dare you.”

Lewandowski refused to apologize for his remarks the next day. When Fox News asked him about the comments on Wednesday morning, he responded, “An apology? I owe an apology to the children whose parents are putting them in a position that is forcing them to be separated? We owe an apology to Jamiel Shaw and Brian Terry and Kate Steinle’s family [for allowing] those individuals to be killed by illegal aliens.”

“The American people owe an apology to those people,” he added later. “When you cross the border illegally, you have committed a crime and there is accountability for committing crimes and there should be.”

In light of his various remarks, some people are calling for T-Mobile to drop Lewandowski as a consultant.