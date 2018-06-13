Virginia GOP Senate Nominee: Locking Up Hillary Clinton 'Might Just Happen'

More than 19 months after the 2016 presidential campaign ended, supporters of Virginia GOP Senate nominee Corey Stewart on Tuesday night revived the anti-Hillary Clinton chant of “lock her up.”

Stewart, a Donald Trump loyalist who led the president’s 2016 campaign in Virginia, won Tuesday’s U.S. Senate Republican primary to challenge incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who was Democrat Clinton’s 2016 vice presidential nominee.

“Virginia can choose to continue with the prosperity and the progress of America under President Trump,” Stewart said in his victory speech. “Or it can choose the past, with everything we know that has failed, and that’s Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine.”