Virginia GOP Senate Nominee: Locking Up Hillary Clinton 'Might Just Happen'

More than 19 months after the 2016 presidential campaign ended, supporters of Virginia GOP Senate nominee Corey Stewart on Tuesday night revived the anti-Hillary Clinton chant of “lock her up.”
Stewart, a Donald Trump loyalist who led the president’s 2016 campaign in Virginia, won Tuesday’s U.S. Senate Republican primary to challenge incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who was Democrat Clinton’s 2016 vice presidential nominee.
“Virginia can choose to continue with the prosperity and the progress of America under President Trump,” Stewart said in his victory speech. “Or it can choose the past, with everything we know that has failed, and that’s Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine.”
The crowd began chanting “Lock her up,” a signature refrain at Trump’s raucous campaign rallies. Stewart responded: “That might just happen, by the way. And Timmy too.”
“Oh, we’re going to have a lot of fun between now and November, folks,” he added.
Stewart, known for anti-immigrant rhetoric, defense of Confederate statues and associations with white supremacist groups, relied heavily on his support for Trump in his primary campaign.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump congratulated Stewart on his victory, and called Kaine “a total stiff.”
Tuesday’s nomination for Stewart, long considered a far-right figure, shows the extent to which support for Trump has come to define the Republican Party.
On the same day, voters in South Carolina ousted incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford (R), who had repeatedly criticized Trump.
Kaine’s spokesman, Ian Sams, said in a statement that Stewart is “a cruder imitation of Donald Trump who stokes white supremacy” and “an embarrassment for Virginia.”