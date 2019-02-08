Cory Booker Says He Doesn’t Want A Super PAC. He’s Getting One Anyway.

“I expect, frankly, there are going to be thousands of people, many of them professionals of color, who are supportive of Cory and want to give him more than $2,700,” he said, referring to the legal limit for federal campaign donations at the time. “And we want to give them a vehicle, because we think he represents the best chance to reassemble the Obama coalition and bring back the White House.”

Booker, who has political roots in northern New Jersey, has long-standing ties to donors on Wall Street and in the pharmaceutical industry, but Phillips has said he wants to build a broad donor base instead of relying on a few wealthy individuals.

The Progressive Campaign Change Committee, which is allied with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has called on Booker to directly ask Phillips to shut down the super PAC.

“In the face of an exploding opioid crisis or a future Wall Street collapse, voters will want to know if candidates would hold corporate CEOs accountable or treat them with ‘radical love,’” Progressive Campaign Change Committee spokeswoman Marissa Barrow said in a statement. “Senator Booker can send an important signal to voters about the strength of his values by publicly calling on his longtime friends to shut down their big-money Super PAC on his behalf, and either return the checks or donate them to voter registration organizations.”

Even if Booker directly asks, there’s nothing he can do to force Phillips to shut down the group.

No other super PACs supporting 2020 Democrats have been launched so far, although The New York Times reported in December that allies of Harris and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have discussed the possibility.

Democratic operatives watching the 2020 contest have speculated that candidates may decide to set up super PACs in order to better compete in ultraexpensive California, whose primary is taking place earlier in 2020 than in previous cycles.