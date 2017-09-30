Country All-Stars To Stage Benefit For People Affected By 4 Hurricanes

After a terrible hurricane season, country stars are turning out to lend a hand.

Nearly a dozen big names in country music, including Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire, are slated to perform in a benefit concert for people affected by four recent hurricanes. “Country Rising” is scheduled to take place Nov. 12 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Funds raised will go to the Country Rising Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which was formed to provide relief for people affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Jose.

Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Little Big Town and Martina McBride will also perform, with additional artists expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

“Country Rising” follows the hour-long televised “Hand in Hand” benefit that took place earlier this month. Stars including Oprah, George Clooney, Beyoncé and Tom Hanks helped raise more than $14 million for victims of Harvey and Irma.

Puerto Rico has since been battered by Maria, its worst hurricane in nearly 90 years. The storm left nearly half the island’s population without drinking water and thousands of people in shelters. Some people, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, have criticized the federal government for not providing enough relief ― and conditions on the island are still dire.