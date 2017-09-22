Couple Has Sex In Domino's Pizza, Then Justice Is Served

But did they finish in 30 minutes or less?

A saucy couple accused of having sex in a Domino’s pizza had their fates delivered in court on Thursday.

Daniella Hirst, 29, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and Craig Smith, 31, was found guilty in absentia because he was incarcerated for another matter, the BBC reported.

The two were caught on closed circuit TV getting heated during February at a Domino’s in Scarborough, England. The video (portions of which can be seen below) exhibited in the court first showed the pair ordering food, simulating sex with a cone, and then Hirst performing oral sex on Smith, the outlet noted. Then the two had intercourse against the counter.

PA Wire/PA Images Daniella Hirst covered her eyes when video shown in the court featured explicit moments of her public sex at a Domino's.

According to the Telegraph, Hirst covered her eyes during the more graphic moments. The court rejected her lawyer’s claim that the video was not admissible evidence because it had been illegally posted on the internet.

Magistrates reached a verdict in 30 minutes, the newspaper noted.

Smith explained their romp to the Sun, saying, “After ordering the pizza we talked about all the places we’d had sex with each other. Our top five include a bus, a van, a hotel, swimming pool and a field. We wanted to see if we could top it.”

Hirst added, “I’m very open-minded about sex and public places — I love the thrill you may get caught. But obviously I never thought we’d get caught like this and end up all over the internet.”