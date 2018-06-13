Watch Painfully Shy 13-Year-Old Singer Slay On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Courtney Hadwin took the stage on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” as a bashful 13-year-old barely able to address the panelists.

She left with a “Golden Buzzer” pass to the live shows.

What happened in between was her transformation into a soulful singing dynamo that prompted judge Howie Mandel to compare her to Janis Joplin. Then he pressed the buzzer to catapult her aspirations forward.

“You are absolutely amazing. I’ve never seen anything like that,” host Tyra Banks said of her performance.

Check out her number here:

The teen could not be considered entirely a novice, however. She was a finalist on “The Voice Kids U.K.,” Billboard pointed out.

She tweeted her thanks Tuesday night.