'Coven' Cast Reunites For Witchy 'American Horror Story' Photo With Stevie Nicks

FX heard our prayers — and apparently received our strongly worded letters — because the eighth season of “American Horror Story” is a crossover between two of the anthology series’ strongest entries: “Murder House” and “Coven.”

Titled “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” the upcoming installment that hits TV screens on Sept. 12, will somehow unite the casts of both seasons under one presumably murderous roof ― despite some actors having played different characters across the two chapters.

Creator Ryan Murphy shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new cast, which features a lot of familiar faces.

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

In a group photo posted on Sunday, “Coven” cast members Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe and Frances Conroy and musician Stevie Nicks pose together wearing — what else? — all black.

“The Coven returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS,” Murphy wrote alongside the photo on Twitter. He also shared a shot of just Paulson, Nicks and Rabe on Instagram.

For those who didn’t make it to the end of the third season (shame, shame, shame!), the Fleetwood Mac rocker made a cameo as herself in the 10th episode titled, “The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks,” which was inspired by rumors that she is a witch in real life.

One “Coven” cast member who didn’t make the photo op is Jessica Lange. She’s set to make her grand return to the series after a three-season absence in the sixth episode, which will be directed by Paulson.

This time around, however, the actress will be playing her “Murder House” character Constance Langdon, who, in case you forgot, ended the inaugural season taking care of the the bloodthirsty baby Antichrist.

Season 8 will feature “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” alum Cody Fern playing the grown-up version of the character, in addition to newcomers Billy Porter of “Pose,” Joan Collins and Anjelica Huston.

Returning “AHS” favorites — including Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter and Billy Eichner — are also on board for the new season.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter (Front L-R) Leslie Grossman, Kathy Bates and Emma Roberts of FX's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" pose for a portrait during the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.

As for what will go down on “AHS: Apocalypse,” the creators are unsurprisingly remaining very tight-lipped about plot details.

“I’m just going to say one thing: The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins,” executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall told press at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. “It starts in the real world. It’s very tangible, and it’s a familiar hammock.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, I can’t give you specifics about what the devil child will do,” she continued.

“But it ain’t pretty,” Paulson added.