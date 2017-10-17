U.S. NEWS
10/17/2017 04:52 pm ET

Crack A Cold One! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Milwaukee

From brews to views, Wisconsin has it all.

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

Week four of our Listen To America road trip ended in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin might be known for its cheese, but Milwaukee is certainly not cheesy. The largest city in the state, Milwaukee has an incredibly rich beer culture with many breweries pouring out countless craft beers for every palate. It was even once home to four of the world’s largest breweries: Blatz, Miller, Pabst and Schlitz.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

If you’re not looking to wet your whistle, you can take in the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, scope out the Milwaukee Public Market or visit the Milwaukee Art Museum. There’s also the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, the nation’s largest Native American casino.

We popped past the Milwaukee Film Festival at the Oriental Theatre, waved at the statue of Fonzie from “Happy Days” down on the RiverWalk, and spent some time at Walnut Way Conservation Corp. Take a look here:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People check out the Listen To America tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Emily Neinfeldt signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Emily Neinfeldt and Katie Scheidt prepare to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People gather at the Listen To America tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jo Confino talks to people driving by about the Listen To America tour during HuffPost's visit to Milwaukee.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Merquides Velez Sr. signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Edward Carlson speaks to Alanna Vagianos about all the places he has traveled over the years.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Alana Griffith of the Milwaukee Ballet shows off her dance moves.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Interviews are conducted on the bus during HuffPost's visit to Milwaukee.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Isabella Carapella and Kate Palmer sign up people outside the Oriental Theatre to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A vegetable garden planted by the Walnut Way Conservation Corp. in Milwaukee.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Vikki Porter hugs Bobby Drake before he signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A spider weaves its web on a lightpost outside the Oriental Theatre.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The numbers 414, Milwaukee's area code, are painted on the pavement of the Black Cat Alley behind the Oriental Theatre.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Theatergoers line the street for the Milwaukee Film Festival at the Oriental Theatre.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A bridge is reflected in the Milwaukee River, which runs through the city's downtown.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits on North Plankinton Avenue in Milwaukee.

MORE FROM LISTEN TO AMERICA

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Best Scenes From Livingston On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour
PHOTO GALLERY
Best Scenes From Livingston On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Milwaukee Milwaukee Art Museum To America
Crack A Cold One! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Milwaukee

CONVERSATIONS