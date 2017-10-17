Crack A Cold One! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Milwaukee

Week four of our Listen To America road trip ended in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin might be known for its cheese, but Milwaukee is certainly not cheesy. The largest city in the state, Milwaukee has an incredibly rich beer culture with many breweries pouring out countless craft beers for every palate. It was even once home to four of the world’s largest breweries: Blatz, Miller, Pabst and Schlitz.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

If you’re not looking to wet your whistle, you can take in the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, scope out the Milwaukee Public Market or visit the Milwaukee Art Museum. There’s also the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, the nation’s largest Native American casino.

We popped past the Milwaukee Film Festival at the Oriental Theatre, waved at the statue of Fonzie from “Happy Days” down on the RiverWalk, and spent some time at Walnut Way Conservation Corp. Take a look here: