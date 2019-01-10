Iconic 'Crazy Rich Asians' Emerald Ring Actually Belongs To Michelle Yeoh

The One Ring has remained with its original owner.

Everyone freaked out when actress and martial arts legend Michelle Yeoh showed up to the Golden Globes sporting the emerald engagement ring from “Crazy Rich Asians.”

It was a boss move ― bringing arguably the most important symbolic piece from the movie to the Golden Globes ― but the rock is actually Yeoh’s own.

And she has a badass reason for owning such flashy bling.

“The ring belongs to me,” Yeoh told BuzzFeed’s “Profile” series. “I don’t wait for people to give me presents. If I want flowers, I’m going to send them to me.”

BOOM.

And that is our 2019 energy.