09/19/2018 07:42 am ET

James Corden's Attempt To Impress ‘Crazy Rich Asians' Mom Michelle Yeoh Backfires

Not even a "Peter Rabbit" DVD can convince Yeoh to allow Henry Golding to appear on "The Late Late Show."
By Lee Moran

James Corden desperately wants “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding to appear on “The Late Late Show.” Golding wants it, too.

But there’s one thing standing in their way ― actress Michelle Yeoh﻿, who plays Golding’s disapproving mother in the hit all-Asian cast movie.

In a spoof bit that aired Tuesday night, Corden does his best to convince Yeoh that his show is good enough for Golding.

However, it doesn’t initially go to plan.

Find out if Corden succeeds, in the clip above, and check out his interview with Golding below:

