James Corden desperately wants “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding to appear on “The Late Late Show.” Golding wants it, too.

But there’s one thing standing in their way ― actress Michelle Yeoh﻿, who plays Golding’s disapproving mother in the hit all-Asian cast movie.

In a spoof bit that aired Tuesday night, Corden does his best to convince Yeoh that his show is good enough for Golding.

However, it doesn’t initially go to plan.