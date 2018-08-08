TRAVEL
'Crazy Rich Asians' Locations You Can Visit In Real Life

The best-selling book is filled with travel hot spots.
By Caroline Bologna

This has been the summer of Crazy Rich Asians. Everyone seems to be reading Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel in anticipation of the film adaptation, which is set to hit theaters on Aug. 15. 

While the characters are fictional, most of the places they visit in the book are real. From popular Singapore attractions to gorgeous vacation spots, there are many destinations you can visit in person. (Sadly, the Wendy’s on Orchard Road where Astrid threw a Frosty in Charlie’s face appears to have closed, and your budget may be a limiting factor when it comes to many of the other spots.)

Without further ado, here are 35 real-life locations mentioned in Kwan’s book, including a few that will appear in the movie as well. Warning: Spoilers abound. 

  • 1 Marina Bay Sands
    In the book, Nick takes Rachel, Peik Lin and Kerry to the SkyBar at <a href="https://www.marinabaysands.com/" target="_blank"
    bennymarty via Getty Images
    In the book, Nick takes Rachel, Peik Lin and Kerry to the SkyBar at Marina Bay Sands to drink Singapore Slings — gin-based cocktails. From the trailer, it's clear the iconic resort will feature in the movie as well.
  • 2 Raffles Hotel
    Peik Lin wants to take Rachel and Kerry to the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.raffles.com/singapore/" target="_blank">Raffles Hote
    ronniechua via Getty Images
    Peik Lin wants to take Rachel and Kerry to the Raffles Hotel, where the Singapore Sling was invented, but Nick deems it "too touristy."
  • 3 Lau Pa Sat
    On Rachel's first night in Singapore, she goes to Lau Pa Sat for satay with Nick, Colin and Araminta. Lau Pa Sat is one of Si
    Nicky Loh/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    On Rachel's first night in Singapore, she goes to Lau Pa Sat for satay with Nick, Colin and Araminta. Lau Pa Sat is one of Singapore's famous hawker centers, dining complexes filled with food stalls selling inexpensive delicacies.
  • 4 Fort Canning Park
    Colin and Araminta's wedding reception takes place in Singapore's <a href="https://www.nparks.gov.sg/gardens-parks-and-nature
    CharlieTong via Getty Images
    Colin and Araminta's wedding reception takes place in Singapore's Fort Canning Park, where Nick shows Rachel his old hideout in the gatehouse.
  • 5 Sentosa Cove
    After Rachel breaks up with Nick, he hides out at Colin's place in <a href="http://www.sentosacove.com/" target="_blank">Sent
    Darren Soh/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    After Rachel breaks up with Nick, he hides out at Colin's place in Sentosa Cove, a residential enclave on Sentosa Island.
  • 6 Peranakan Houses
    While traveling through Asia, Rachel sees&nbsp;Peranakan terrace houses (&agrave; la the ones pictured above on Joo Chiat Roa
    zhnger via Getty Images
    While traveling through Asia, Rachel sees Peranakan terrace houses (à la the ones pictured above on Joo Chiat Road in Singapore). The book also mentions that Astrid owns a row of historic Peranakan shop houses on Singapore's Emerald Hill.
  • 7 Keppel Shipyard
    Colin and Araminta's wedding guests gather in a warehouse in the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore to board a ferry for the dinner
    Munshi Ahmed/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Colin and Araminta's wedding guests gather in a warehouse in the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore to board a ferry for the dinner reception on a private island.
  • 8 The Padang
    Astrid's husband, Michael, recalls playing soccer every week as a teenager at the Padang, an open field in Singapore's downto
    TommL via Getty Images
    Astrid's husband, Michael, recalls playing soccer every week as a teenager at the Padang, an open field in Singapore's downtown historical center.
  • 9 Orchard Road
    Peik Lin shows Rachel Orchard Road and describes it as Singapore's "version of Fifth Avenue."
    sirastock via Getty Images
    Peik Lin shows Rachel Orchard Road and describes it as Singapore's "version of Fifth Avenue."
  • 10 MacRitchie Reservoir
    Nick recalls taking long walks with his father around the <a href="https://www.nparks.gov.sg/gardens-parks-and-nature/parks-a
    Albert photo via Getty Images
    Nick recalls taking long walks with his father around the MacRitchie Reservoir at dusk while growing up.
  • 11 Smith Street
    At the end of the book, Nick suggests Rachel, Kerry and Peik Lin go to Chinatown's food market on Smith Street in Singapore,
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    At the end of the book, Nick suggests Rachel, Kerry and Peik Lin go to Chinatown's food market on Smith Street in Singapore, but Peik Lin complains it will be too crowded. Nick also recalls "hunting for kueh tutu" — a traditional delicacy — in Chinatown in his younger years.
  • 12 The Paragon
    Astrid enjoys buying jewelry at the fictional&nbsp;Stephen Chia Jewels in the real-life <a href="https://www.paragon.com.sg/"
    Munshi Ahmed/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Astrid enjoys buying jewelry at the fictional Stephen Chia Jewels in the real-life Paragon shopping center on Orchard Road.
  • 13 Old Airport Road Food Centre
    Nick also takes Rachel to the Old Airport Road Food Centre in Singapore.&nbsp;
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Nick also takes Rachel to the Old Airport Road Food Centre in Singapore. 
  • 14 Lucky Plaza
    Eleanor insists the best place to get rojak (a traditional fruit and vegetable salad dish) in Singapore is a stall on the top
    Piecework Productions via Getty Images
    Eleanor insists the best place to get rojak (a traditional fruit and vegetable salad dish) in Singapore is a stall on the top floor of Lucky Plaza, a shopping center on Orchard Road.
  • 15 Changi Airport
    When she arrives at <a href="http://www.changiairport.com/" target="_blank">Singapore's Changi Airport</a>, Rachel says she f
    TommL via Getty Images
    When she arrives at Singapore's Changi Airport, Rachel says she feels like she's "at some upscale tropical resort."
  • 16 Newton Food Centre
    Before the group settles on Lau Pa Sat, Nick mentions liking the satay at Newton Food Centre, but Colin insists Newton is "on
    Peter Bischoff via Getty Images
    Before the group settles on Lau Pa Sat, Nick mentions liking the satay at Newton Food Centre, but Colin insists Newton is "only for expats and tourists." In the movie adaptation, however, it seems the group chooses Newton. 
  • 17 Uluru
    Nick, Colin, Alistair, Mehmet and Lionel escape the Macau bachelor party to relax in Australia's Northern Territory. They dri
    simonbradfield via Getty Images
    Nick, Colin, Alistair, Mehmet and Lionel escape the Macau bachelor party to relax in Australia's Northern Territory. They drink flat whites while gazing at Uluru, aka Ayers Rock, a massive sandstone monolith.
  • 18 Watsons Bay
    Nick's father goes fishing in Watsons Bay in Sydney, Australia.
    Warwick Kent via Getty Images
    Nick's father goes fishing in Watsons Bay in Sydney, Australia.
  • 19 Hvar
    Colin and Araminta go to the Croatian island of Hvar for their honeymoon.&nbsp;
    Dreamer4787 via Getty Images
    Colin and Araminta go to the Croatian island of Hvar for their honeymoon. 
  • 20 Cameron Highlands
    Nick plans to propose to Rachel in the Cameron Highlands in Malaysia.
    sitriel via Getty Images
    Nick plans to propose to Rachel in the Cameron Highlands in Malaysia.
  • 21 Christ Church Malacca
    While driving to the Cameron Highlands, Nick and Rachel stop in the town of Malacca to see the "distinctive crimson-hued faca
    ojogabonitoo via Getty Images
    While driving to the Cameron Highlands, Nick and Rachel stop in the town of Malacca to see the "distinctive crimson-hued facade of Christ Church, built by the Dutch."
  • 22 The Lakehouse
    After the disastrous encounter with his mother and grandmother in the Cameron Highlands, Nick books Rachel a room at <a href=
    Walter Bibikow via Getty Images
    After the disastrous encounter with his mother and grandmother in the Cameron Highlands, Nick books Rachel a room at The Lakehouse, a Tudor-style hotel in the "Valley of Eternal Spring."
  • 23 Repulse Bay
    Astrid takes a speedboat through Repulse Bay in Hong Kong to meet Charlie on a three-masted Chinese junk.
    @ Didier Marti via Getty Images
    Astrid takes a speedboat through Repulse Bay in Hong Kong to meet Charlie on a three-masted Chinese junk.
  • 24 Lantau Island
    While sailing in Hong Kong, Charlie and Astrid pass Lantau Island, and Charlie bows at the bronze "Big Buddha" statue.
    yuliang11 via Getty Images
    While sailing in Hong Kong, Charlie and Astrid pass Lantau Island, and Charlie bows at the bronze "Big Buddha" statue.
  • 25 Aberdeen Harbour
    Eddie keeps a 64-foot yacht called Kaiser at Aberdeen Marina in Hong Kong.
    king1robert via Getty Images
    Eddie keeps a 64-foot yacht called Kaiser at Aberdeen Marina in Hong Kong.
  • 26 Lung King Heen
    Kitty and Alistair run into Serena Oh at <a href="https://www.fourseasons.com/hongkong/dining/restaurants/lung_king_heen/" ta
    Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Kitty and Alistair run into Serena Oh at Lung King Heen, a three-Michelin-star restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong.
  • 27 The Landmark
    Astrid walks through <a href="https://www.landmark.hk/en/default" target="_blank">the Landmark shopping mall</a> in Hong Kong
    Bobby Yip / Reuters
    Astrid walks through the Landmark shopping mall in Hong Kong on her way to Charlie's office.
  • 28 Wynn Macau
    Bernard books a penthouse suite at the sumptuous <a href="https://www.wynnmacau.com/en" target="_blank">Wynn Macau</a> for Co
    Wibowo Rusli via Getty Images
    Bernard books a penthouse suite at the sumptuous Wynn Macau for Colin's bachelor party in the south coast of China.
  • 29 Shenzhen
    Eleanor and her friends travel to the Chinese city of Shenzhen to shop and do some digging into Rachel's past.
    LIAO XUN via Getty Images
    Eleanor and her friends travel to the Chinese city of Shenzhen to shop and do some digging into Rachel's past.
  • 30 Four Seasons Hotel, George V
    Astrid and Charlie stayed together at the Hotel George V (now the <a href="https://www.fourseasons.com/paris/" target="_blank
    Stephane Mahe / Reuters
    Astrid and Charlie stayed together at the Hotel George V (now the Four Seasons Hotel, George V) in Paris in 1995.

